Deadly crash near MA Jinnah road claims one Life, injures another

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A deadly crash near MA Jinnah Road, Railway Ground Karachi, on early Sunday morning claimed the life of one motorcyclist and left another injured.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene. One motorcyclist was declared dead at the site, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that speed or road conditions may have contributed to the accident.