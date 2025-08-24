Open Menu

Deadly Crash Near MA Jinnah Road Claims One Life, Injures Another

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Deadly crash near MA Jinnah road claims one Life, injures another

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A deadly crash near MA Jinnah Road, Railway Ground Karachi, on early Sunday morning claimed the life of one motorcyclist and left another injured.

According to rescue sources, a fatal accident occurred near MA Jinnah Road, Railway Ground, Karachi where two motorcyclists collided with another vehicle, resulting in one death on the spot while one other injured, local news channel reported.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene. One motorcyclist was declared dead at the site, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that speed or road conditions may have contributed to the accident.

