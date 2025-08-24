Deadly Crash Near MA Jinnah Road Claims One Life, Injures Another
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A deadly crash near MA Jinnah Road, Railway Ground Karachi, on early Sunday morning claimed the life of one motorcyclist and left another injured.
According to rescue sources, a fatal accident occurred near MA Jinnah Road, Railway Ground, Karachi where two motorcyclists collided with another vehicle, resulting in one death on the spot while one other injured, local news channel reported.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene. One motorcyclist was declared dead at the site, while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that speed or road conditions may have contributed to the accident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deadly crash near MA Jinnah road claims one Life, injures another3 minutes ago
-
CTO Pari Gul reviews traffic in commercial hubs33 minutes ago
-
CTO Pari Gul assumes charge of ITP, vows strict action against illegal parking, one-wheeling43 minutes ago
-
WSSC Dera launches emergency dewatering operation after heavy rains2 hours ago
-
Heavy rain, storm cause deaths and damages in Dera Ismail Khan8 hours ago
-
Farmers' mega gathering held in Gumbat, Kohat11 hours ago
-
Tarar congratulates pakistani winners of seychelles nature trail event11 hours ago
-
Pakistan desires cooperative relationship with Bangladesh: DPM11 hours ago
-
Martyred army Jawan laid to rest11 hours ago
-
Minister vows federal support for flood-hit communities, urges global climate justice11 hours ago
-
Kohat police tighten security measures with special checkpoints12 hours ago
-
KPK Governor lauds Kashmir Council EU's efforts on Kashmir issue12 hours ago