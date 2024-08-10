Open Menu

Deadly Gas Killed Two Sanitary Workers In Ahmedpur Sharqia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Two sanitary workers were killed due to deadly gas while cleaning the sewage line in Ahmedpur Sharqia, a private news channel and rescue reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

According to the rescue officials, both the sanitary workers fainted, during the cleaning process of the sewerage line in Chongi Pirwah. Both the workers were shifted to hospital but they could not survive.

