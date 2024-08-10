Deadly gunfight in Nowshera claims two lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Two people were killed and one was injured in a gunfight between two groups in Nowshera, a private news channel, and a police reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and started an investigation.

The police shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for postmortem and treatment.