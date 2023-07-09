Deadly head-on collision claims two lives in Lahore' s Ring Road

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed on the spot after a head-on collision be­tween a car and a speeding truck near Lahore Ring Road on Sunday Morning.

According to Rescuers 1122, a car collided with a truck when a truck driver suddenly applied brakes in the middle of the road and claimed two lives, a private news channel reported.

Two people including the car driver were killed on the spot, Police officials added.

Rescue teams also reached the spot and handed over the bodies to police, he mentioned.

The police also started a detailed investigation.