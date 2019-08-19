Deadly heat waves to hit South Asian countries this century: Study

(@FahadShabbir)

South Asia could be hit with deadly heat waves by the end of this century that humans wouldn't survive in, research has found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 )

The study found that climate change could lead to summer heat waves with levels of heat and humidity that exceed what humans can survive without protection, in South Asia, a region where one-fifth of the world's people live.

Under business-as-usual scenarios, without significant reductions in carbon emissions, the study shows that these deadly heat waves could begin within as little as a few decades striking regions of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to researchers They also suggested that it could hit the fertile Indus and Ganges river basins that produce much of the region's food supply.

The new findings, based on detailed computer simulations using the best available global circulation models, were published by Massachusetts Institute of Technology( MIT) researcher Elfatih Eltahir in the journal "Science Advances." The study follows an earlier report by Eltahir, which looked at projected heat waves in the Persian Gulf region.

The number of extreme-heat days projected there were even worse than for South Asia, but Eltahir said the impact in the latter area could be vastly more severe.

While the Persian Gulf area has a relatively small, relatively wealthy population, and little agricultural land, the areas likely to be hardest hit in northern India, Bangladesh, and southern Pakistan are home to 1.

5 billion people.

These areas are also among the poorest in the region, with much of the population dependant on subsistence farming that requires long hours of hard labour out in the open and unprotected from the sun.

"That makes them very vulnerable to these climatic changes, assuming no mitigation," Eltahir said.

The new analysis is based on recent research showing that hot weather's most deadly effects for humans come from a combination of high temperature and high humidity, which is measured by a reading known as wet-bulb temperature.

At a wet-bulb temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, the human body can't cool itself enough to survive more than a few hours.

Actual readings in the Persian Gulf region in the summer of 2015 show that the 35-degree wet-bulb limit had almost been reached already, suggesting that such extremes could begin earlier than projected.

The summer of 2015 also produced one of the deadliest heat waves in history in South Asia, killing an estimated 3,500 people in Pakistan and India.

"This study provides vitally important information for planning for a hot, wet future in South Asia," says Matthew Huber, a professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences at Purdue University.

"The results are impressive and, frankly, oppressive," he said. "The study shows that unfettered warming is likely to do substantial harm to the health and well-being of the most populous