Deadly modern lifestyles behind surge in 'Heart Attacks' among 30–50s; Cardiologists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Sounding a serious alarm, cardiologists on Sunday expressed deep concern over the rising wave of heart attacks among those aged 30 to 50, with almost half of the cases in people under 49, largely triggered by reckless lifestyle habits including poor sleep, chronic stress and unbalanced nutrition.

While speaking exclusively with a local news channel, Dr. Abdul Hakeem, a leading cardiologist expressed deep concern over the growing number of heart attacks in people aged 30 to 50.

“We are witnessing a disturbing trend where young, otherwise healthy individuals are collapsing due to heart attacks often without any prior warning signs,” he said.

Dr. Hakeem attributed this rise to a dangerous combination of sleep deprivation, unchecked mental stress, sedentary routines and heavily processed diets.

He emphasized the urgent need for lifestyle corrections, especially among working professionals who often ignore early symptoms and health warnings.

He added that according to the latest report from the National Institute for Heart, nearly 47% of heart attack cases in the country now occur in individuals under the age of 50, a stark rise from previous decades.

The report highlights that irregular sleep patterns, high caffeine intake, smoking, poor physical activity and a sharp increase in stress-related disorders are major contributing factors, he added.

He further mentioned the Institute recommends regular cardiovascular screenings after the age of 30, daily physical activity, balanced diets and prioritizing mental health as immediate steps to curb this growing epidemic.

Public awareness and proactive lifestyle changes, experts say, are the only way to reverse this deadly trend.

Adding to the concern, Dr. Jahangir Ali Shah, another senior cardiologist and public health advocate stated that the rise in heart attacks among younger age groups is not just a medical issue but a growing public health crisis.

“What we are seeing is the cumulative impact of poor lifestyle choices made over years people skipping sleep, living on junk food, constantly glued to screens and operating under relentless stress,” he explained.

Dr. Shah warned that unless immediate lifestyle reforms are adopted at both individual and societal levels, the trend could overwhelm healthcare systems.

He urged workplaces, schools and communities to actively promote heart health through preventive education and early intervention programs.

In their concluding remarks, both Dr. Abdul Hakeem and Dr. Jahangir Ali Shah stressed that heart disease is no longer a condition of the elderly it is now hitting younger populations with alarming frequency.

They emphasized that this growing threat can be curbed through timely awareness, regular health check-ups, and conscious lifestyle changes.

The experts urged individuals between the ages of 30 and 50 to take personal responsibility for their health by managing stress, adopting a heart-healthy diet, maintaining physical activity and prioritizing adequate sleep.

They also called on policymakers and the healthcare community to intensify public education campaigns and ensure accessible cardiac care to prevent a further spike in early-age heart attacks.