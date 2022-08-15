UrduPoint.com

Deadly Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Deadly monsoon rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

The abnormal devastating monsoon rains in Balochistan have wreaked havoc with massive collateral destruction and life losses due to floods in the region.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The abnormal devastating monsoon rains in Balochistan have wreaked havoc with massive collateral destruction and life losses due to floods in the region.

The provincial government despite efforts failed to ensure relief and protection of the masses from floods despite the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) was issued warning that the country was expected to receive "above average rainfall" during the monsoon season this year.

At least 196 people including 96 men, 45 women and 55 children lost their lives amid the heavy rains and floods in Balochistan during the monsoon season being started from June 10 in the country.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the heavy rains caused loss of over 500000 livestock and damaged 198,461 acres of crops in Balochistan.

According to data shared by the PDMA, 81 people, including 49 men, 12 women, and 20 children were injured due to floods, while over 10000 people were displaced.

The report informed that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Chaman, Kachi, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Duki, Pishin, Panjgur, Kohlu, Harnai, Killa Saifullah, Sibi, Lasbela, Loralai, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Kach, Khuzdar and other districts.

The PDMA reported that a total of 21,027 houses were damaged or demolished due to the floods in the province.

Eight different highways with 960 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods, it added.

Moreover, tube wells, solar panels and other forms of communications are severely damaged due to the rains.

Around 25 dams have washed away and many link roads have been destroyed in the province due to heavy rain. The train service has also been affected due to floodwater in the area. Scores of cattle head have perished and crops and orchards ruined. � The traffic between Quetta and Karachi�was also suspended as the linking highway had been damaged in different areas of Lasbela district.

Monsoon currents are likely to continue up to August 19. Rain, thunder showers associated with strong winds are expected in most parts of the province. H It will become stronger during coming days. Heavy downpour may generate Flash flooding in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Ziarat , Harnai, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Quetta, Mastung,Surab, Kharan , Washuk, Chaghi, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur districts and coastal areas.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Quetta Traffic Alert Zhob Chaman Turbat Sibi Barkhan Bolan Dera Bugti Harnai Kalat Kharan Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Lasbela Loralai Mastung Awaran Ziarat Panjgur Surab May June August Women From Government Rains

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 358,600 cusecs water

IRSA releases 358,600 cusecs water

34 seconds ago
 Expansion of Multan Development Authority office b ..

Expansion of Multan Development Authority office building to cost Rs 173 million ..

35 seconds ago
 Actor Fahad Mustafa awarded honorary police rank

Actor Fahad Mustafa awarded honorary police rank

37 seconds ago
 CM Sindh launches province wide anti-polio drive

CM Sindh launches province wide anti-polio drive

3 minutes ago
 United Tokyo Group to launch welfare project for h ..

United Tokyo Group to launch welfare project for helpless women in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 DC seeks detailed report about damages caused by r ..

DC seeks detailed report about damages caused by rains in Matiari district

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.