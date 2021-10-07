UrduPoint.com

Deadly Oct. 8, 2005 Earthquake Raised Morale Of The Nation Despite Colossal Loss Of Men And Material : AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said that the October 8, 2005 earthquake could never be forgotten which moved the nation set and examples of brotherhood despite colossal loss of men and material

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said that the October 8, 2005 earthquake could never be forgotten which moved the nation set and examples of brotherhood despite colossal loss of men and material.

In his message to mark the 16th martyrdom anniversary of the victims of the earthquake that rocked bulk of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the international community had played an exemplary role in extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Azad Kashmir which won the hearts of the Kashmiri people.

He stressed the need to move forward with a new hope and provide awareness to the people to deal with natural disasters and to minimize the damage.

He said the unprecedented help extended by the countries to the Kashmiri people .

The Prime Minister reiterated his government's resolve to utilize all its resources for the rehabilitation of the earthquake affected people and will not take rest until the rehabilitation of the affected areas.

The Prime Minister said that slums were turned into settlements and roads that looked like ruins have been replaced by highways.

The buildings of the educational institutions have been completed better than in the past.

The AJK Prime Minister said that In the field of health, the construction of hospitals and many other health centers have been completed with the cooperation of foreign countries while many projects are being constructed in accordance with international standards where modern medical facilities to the people are being provided.

Steps, he underlined, are being taken to provide all the basic necessities of life to the people to provide modern health and educational facilities in every town and village of Azad Kashmir.

