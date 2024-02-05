Open Menu

Deadly Pneumonia Outbreak Claims Lives Of 2 More Children In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pneumonia claimed two more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab on the other day.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 605 new cases of pneumonia were reported during the last 24 hours. The health authorities said Lahore logged 177 fresh cases of pneumonia during the last 24 hours, a private news channel reported.

The largest province in the country so far this year recorded 318 pneumonia-related deaths, while over 20,872 cases have been reported in the province whereas Lahore only reported 58 deaths and 4,050 cases.

Health experts attribute the rapid increase in cases and deaths in Punjab to the environmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

