Deadly Pneumonia Outbreak Claims Lives Of 2 More Children In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pneumonia claimed two more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab on the other day.
According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 605 new cases of pneumonia were reported during the last 24 hours. The health authorities said Lahore logged 177 fresh cases of pneumonia during the last 24 hours, a private news channel reported.
The largest province in the country so far this year recorded 318 pneumonia-related deaths, while over 20,872 cases have been reported in the province whereas Lahore only reported 58 deaths and 4,050 cases.
Health experts attribute the rapid increase in cases and deaths in Punjab to the environmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season.
Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor applauded for making KP as first province in clamping down on underage vaping in country10 minutes ago
-
Sustainable Kashmir solution possible through UN resolutions' implementation: Gohar Ijaz10 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP’s Southern districts50 minutes ago
-
PTA committed to ensuring safe online environment for country’s youth: Chairman50 minutes ago
-
Inter-district robber busted, three held60 minutes ago
-
Communication equipments distributed among police for polling day1 hour ago
-
TikTok shares measures to combat misinformation ahead of elections1 hour ago
-
Balochistan govt, people expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-de ..1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Leaders Rally for Rights and Education1 hour ago
-
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-55 voters1 hour ago
-
Speech competition held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Tank1 hour ago
-
PAC organized rally and photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir day1 hour ago