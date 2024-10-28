Deaf and dumb boy electrocuted

A deaf and dumb boy was electrocuted in the area of People’s Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A deaf and dumb boy was electrocuted in the area of People’s Colony police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that a deaf and dumb boy resident of Cchuti D-Ground tried to switch off lights of a public park in the morning when he accidentally touched the live wires.

As a result, he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.