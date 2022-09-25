Deaf cricket tournament to start from Sep 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Deaf Cricket Association (FDCA) will organize deaf cricket tournament here from September 26 to October 01, 2022.

A spokesman for the association said here on Sunday that six matches would be played in the tournament.

In the first match Faisalabad would face Aleem Dar cricket academy Lahore on September 26 while Sheikhupura would fight against Faisalabad in second match on September 27.

The third match would be played between Faisalabad and Government Associate College Kotla Qasim Khan Gujra on September 28 whereas Faisalabad would fight fourth match against Aleem sports Complex Rawalpindi on September 29.

The fifth match would be played between Faisalabad and Attock University on September 30 while Islamabad would fight against Faisalabad in sixth match on October 01, he added.