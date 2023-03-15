Deaf, dumb students take part in marathon race

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :About 47 deaf and dumb kids, including male and female, took part in a marathon race held in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, in the boys category, a total of 32 deaf and dumb students took part in the event.

Students namely Adeel ur Reham, Tayyab Abbas and Muhammad Amjid secured first, second and third positions respectively. Similarly, among 15 girls, Maryum Ismail, Bushra Farmaan and Asima Batool achieved first, second and third positions respectively.

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar, DSP Reehan Rasool, Director Colleges Shaheen Malik and Assistant Director Colleges Kubra Bano distributed the prizes among the winners.