UrduPoint.com

Deaf Pakistani Engineer Develops Sign Language App For Hearing Impaired

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Deaf Pakistani engineer develops sign language app for hearing impaired

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Wamiq Hassan, first deaf Pakistani engineer, has developed an app 'DeafTawk' to empower the deaf community through advanced technology and bridge the gap between hearing impaired and society.

DeafTawk is a mobile app available on both Android and IOS that provides sign language interpretation services for the deaf community. The services include content interpretation, live interpretation and DeafTawk application. All these services can be accessed globally via web and mobile app.

The app is designed to allow deaf users to sign up, connect with qualified interpreters, and use the service to communicate with anyone, including doctors, teachers, cab drivers, and relatives.

According to the its official web page, currently DeafTawk has over 1100 certified language interpreters working 24/7 in six different language styles including Pakistani, American, British, Chinese, Singaporean and Malay.

While talking to Arab news, Wamiq Hasan, co-founder and CTO of DeafTawk shared: "The basic inspiration behind the development of this app is to uplift the deaf community and make this world inclusive for all with the help of mobile technology.

From my personal experience I know that deaf people face extreme communication barriers in Pakistan and there must be a solution to it. So, we are trying to bridge this gap through this app," Hassan said.

While explaining the main goal behind the development of this amazing and helpful app, Tehmina Zafar, program manager for DeafTawk said: "Our goal is to empower deaf people, especially women, to communicate with their communities, get education and enjoy all the festivities as a normal person." The app currently has over 18,000 users and offers paid subscriptions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan World Technology Education Mobile China Women All Arab

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

7 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to childre ..

S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia launches national movement against alcoho ..

Mongolia launches national movement against alcoholism

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector ..

Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector rout

4 minutes ago
 Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>