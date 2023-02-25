Deaf Reach School upgraded to Higher Secondary School

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A prestigious program was organized on Saturday on the up gradation of Deaf Reach school to Higher Secondary School, a training institution for deaf and dumb children where prizes were distributed among girl students who had won gold medals in International Art Competition.

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon was the chief guest of the program. Addressing the occasion, DC said that hearing-impaired children are part of the society and making them useful citizens of society is everyone's responsibility.

DC said that the Sindh government was striving for the welfare of special children under a quota reserved for them in government jobs.

He said that these special children are not less than normal children in any way.

DC commended the efforts Deaf Reach School and extended all possible assistance from the district administration.

Addressing the occasion, Regional Head Sindh education Foundation Imam Bux Aresar and Deputy District Education Officer Khalida Arain said that this prestigious program was organized for the encouragement of hearing-impaired children that would help them to step ahead confidently.

Later the DC distributed prizes among gold medalists who won in the International Art Competition. Later these special children presented tablos.

The program was participated by students and their parents. Later DC visited different sections and classes of Deaf Reach School and watched ongoing academic activities and talked to them with hand and figure signs.