Deal Of Any Political Party's Head Will Be Bad Luck's Stroke: Talal Ch

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 02:21 PM

Deal of any political party's head will be bad luck's stroke: Talal Ch

The PML-Leader says Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were approached for deal when they were in London but they refused.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) It would be a great loss if head of any political party entered into any deal, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary said.
In a tv show, Talal Chaudhary said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were approached for deal when previously they were abroad but they refused to sign any deal.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, compromised his life for politics but still there was a segment which wanted to control the politics.
He said it was PML-N which launched campaign for respect of votes and now when all other partis were running the campaign how his party could remain in active.


"A large group of librals is standing beside Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and their demands are abslutely right," said Talal Chaudhary. He said PML-N sacrificed for democracy and rule of law but if any head of the political party entered into any deal it would be a disaster.


JUI-F's Azadi March has entered into 8th day at Islamabad against the PTI's government.

PML-N and PPP top leadership took part in the first day of Azadi March but both the parties refused to take part in the sit-in of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).
Around 70,000 workers of the JUI-F are there in the Azadi March protest and the harsh weather conditions could not supress their determination to stand with their Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.
On other hand, the deadlock is still persisted between the government's team and the JUI-F's Rehbar Committee regarding Azadi March of the JUI-F against the government.

The both sides could not reach any conclusion because of the JUI-F Chief's demand regarding resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

