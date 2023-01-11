UrduPoint.com

Deal Signed At Hajj Expo To Launch Smart Cards For Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Deal signed at Hajj expo to launch smart cards for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :During the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah, the Nosok Foundation for Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority of Awqaf signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of enhancing pilgrims' experiences via electronic solutions.

The agreement details the launch of smart cards that contain users' personal, residential and health information linked to an electronic app.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, and Imad bin Saleh Al-Kharashi, governor of the General Authority of Awqaf, Arab news reported.

Mashat emphasized the significance of the agreement in enriching pilgrims' spiritual journeys through the use of digital solutions and the automation of services in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform plan.

Related Topics

Governor Hajj Jeddah Saudi Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

9 minutes ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

2 hours ago
 &#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.