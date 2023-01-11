Deal signed at Hajj expo to launch smart cards for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :During the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah, the Nosok Foundation for Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority of Awqaf signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of enhancing pilgrims' experiences via electronic solutions.

The agreement details the launch of smart cards that contain users' personal, residential and health information linked to an electronic app.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, and Imad bin Saleh Al-Kharashi, governor of the General Authority of Awqaf, Arab news reported.

Mashat emphasized the significance of the agreement in enriching pilgrims' spiritual journeys through the use of digital solutions and the automation of services in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform plan.