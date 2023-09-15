Open Menu

Dealer Booked For Hoarding Fertiliser

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Dealer booked for hoarding fertiliser

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :A dealer was booked for hoarding fertiliser on Friday.

The case was registered under the Punjab Fertilizer (Control Order 1973 and the Punjab Essential Ordinance) by Satiana police station. A team of agriculture extension department led by Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood raided tehsil Jaranwala and sealed a shop of fertiliser dealer Nisar Ahmad Bhatti for hoarding.

