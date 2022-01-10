UrduPoint.com

Dealer Booked For Lacking Record Of Sale Of Urea Fertilizer

January 10, 2022

Dealer booked for lacking record of sale of Urea fertilizer

A fertilizer dealer on Monday was booked on charges of lacking record of 400 bags of Urea fertilizers at Chak No 105/15-L Wanjari Morr in district Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A fertilizer dealer on Monday was booked on charges of lacking record of 400 bags of Urea fertilizers at Chak No 105/15-L Wanjari Morr in district Khanewal.

According to official sources, Deputy Director Agriculture Department Dr Manzoor Ahmed Gill inspected a shop at Wanjari Morr.

He found record of 400 bags of Urea fertilizer missing.

Case have been registered against the dealer.

The deputy director stated that inspection of dealers shop would continue to ensure smooth supply of Urea fertilizer in the district.

