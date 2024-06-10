Dealer Injured In Cattle Market Fire
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM
A fire erupted in cattle market Niamoana Sammundri Road here on Monday and caused injuries to one cattle dealer. However, in-time response of Rescue 1122 team brought the fire under control before any severe damage
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A fire erupted in cattle market Niamoana Sammundri Road here on Monday and caused injuries to one cattle dealer. However, in-time response of Rescue 1122 team brought the fire under control before any severe damage.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the fire erupted in a tent of cattle dealers due to sparking in a nearby electricity transformer. The fire started engulfing the nearby area when fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.
A cattle dealer, Zakir Hussain (35), received burnt injuries during this incident. However, Rescue 1122 provided him treatment as his injuries were not critical, he added.
