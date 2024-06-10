Open Menu

Dealer Injured In Cattle Market Fire

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Dealer injured in cattle market fire

A fire erupted in cattle market Niamoana Sammundri Road here on Monday and caused injuries to one cattle dealer. However, in-time response of Rescue 1122 team brought the fire under control before any severe damage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A fire erupted in cattle market Niamoana Sammundri Road here on Monday and caused injuries to one cattle dealer. However, in-time response of Rescue 1122 team brought the fire under control before any severe damage.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the fire erupted in a tent of cattle dealers due to sparking in a nearby electricity transformer. The fire started engulfing the nearby area when fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

A cattle dealer, Zakir Hussain (35), received burnt injuries during this incident. However, Rescue 1122 provided him treatment as his injuries were not critical, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Road Rescue 1122 Market

Recent Stories

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session ..

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..

1 minute ago
 Woman, daughter killed in road accident

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

1 minute ago
 Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery ..

IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case

1 minute ago
 LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving ..

LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge

10 minutes ago
 People friendly entertainment projects to be initi ..

People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..

10 minutes ago
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 ..

Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..

10 minutes ago
 CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

10 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial ..

Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land

10 minutes ago
 U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Educa ..

U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education

33 minutes ago
 Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggli ..

Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister

12 minutes ago
 12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan