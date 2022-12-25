UrduPoint.com

Dealer Selling Fireworks Online Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Ganjmundi police have arrested a firecracker dealer involved in selling firecrackers online by advertising fireworks on social media.

According to the details, Police held Tayyab Elahi, who advertised fireworks on social media and sold fireworks online.

Police have recovered a large cache of firecrackers from his possession.

The SHO said the accused used to advertise fireworks on social media and sell them online. Efforts were underway to nab other facilitators of the accused, he added.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team and said that endangering the lives of citizens through fireworks is a punishable crime. He made it clear that the crackdown against fireworks would be accelerated.

