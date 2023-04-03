Dealers asked to observe prescribed timings for free flour distribution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration has directed the designated flour distribution dealers to enter the online applications within the prescribed timings to ensure transparency in the provision of free flour under the Special Ramzan Package among deserving people in the district.

According to a statement, an effective monitoring system has been devised to ensure that free flour was given only to deserving families and in this regard, the designated distributors should strictly implement laid-down procedures which include a complete ban on entry into the online app after 5 pm.

The administration has set up a distribution point at Ratta Kulachi Stadium for residents of Dera Tehsil where the distribution of the commodity was smoothly underway.

Sharing a report featuring performance until April 02, it says that so far 3,32,960 flour bags weighing every 10 kilograms have been distributed among more than 1,11,010 deserving families so far in the district.

It says that effective measures have been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organized manner and the process was thoroughly monitored by officials of the administration and the district food department in cooperation with the police.

People have also been asked to cooperate in the smooth distribution of free flour bags under the Ramzan relief package by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting free four bags.