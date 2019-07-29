UrduPoint.com
Dealers To Be Booked Over Sale Of Poor Quality Pesticides, Seeds In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Dealers to be booked over sale of poor quality pesticides, seeds in Sargodha

The district administration has directed all assistant commissioners (ACs) and agriculture extension officers to conduct raids and register cases against the dealers and sale-point in-charges involved in overcharging and sale of poor quality fertilizers, seeds and pesticides

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration has directed all assistant commissioners (ACs) and agriculture extension officers to conduct raids and register cases against the dealers and sale-point in-charges involved in overcharging and sale of poor quality fertilizers, seeds and pesticides.

Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed chaired a meeting of the district consultative committee and the agriculture task force on Monday and directed the officials concerned to take action against people involved in overcharging and adulteration. All officials concerned and representatives of farmers associations also attended the meeting.

To improve the marketing system in the agriculture setup, a planning was under way to establish a Marketing Authority here, after which the role of middleman would be eliminated, the DC said.

She assured farmers of Rs 2 billion pending payments for sugarcane crop by the Alarabia Sugar Mills and Rs190 million by the Bhalwal Sugar Mills.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Basharat Ali told meeting that rice crop was being cultivated on 152,000 acres of land, sugarcane on 157,000 acres and citrus on 175,000 acres of land in the district.

The department was also taking action against dealers selling zinc in the markets and so far 28 samples had been collected and one FIR registered in this regard.

He said that during 2018 campaign against adulteration, total 147 samples had been collected and nine FIRs were registered while Rs160,000 fine was imposed.

Different banks have also distributed Rs650 million among 6,808 farmers and Rs109,000 fine was imposed on dealers involved in overcharging of fertilizers.

