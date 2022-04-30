Dean AMC directs to complete dentistry building development work

Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC) Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq Saturday visited the Dentistry Building of the college and reviewed the progress of ongoing development works

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC) Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq Saturday visited the Dentistry Building of the college and reviewed the progress of ongoing development works.

He directed the contractor and concerned department to complete the ongoing work in Dentistry Building as soon as possible so that the people who are visiting hospitals from various parts of Hazara division, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir can be provided the best facilities for Dentistry here.

The Dean AMC also chaired a meeting regarding the ongoing development works in the dentistry building where senior officers of construction company Nespak participated and college officials participated.

Hospital Director Ashfaq Ahmed and Head Maintenance Department Aminullah briefed the Dean.

Prof. Dr. Omar Farooq said that the government is providing all possible facilities for the treatment of patients and our review of the ongoing works and arrangements in the Dentistry Building is aimed at completing the Dentistry Building as soon as possible for the provision of facilities to the masses.