Dean AMC Inaugurates Pediatric Surgery Chamber At ATH

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Dean AMC inaugurates Pediatric surgery chamber at ATH

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC) Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq Monday said that there is only one pediatric surgeon in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Hazara which is rather less than compared to the modern world.

He expressed these views after the inauguration of the Pediatric Surgery Chamber at ATH.

Dr.

Umer Farooq said that keeping in view the shortage of specialist doctors in the field of pediatric surgery medical students are expected to come to this department and render their services.

He said that "we are trying to provide all treatment facilities to the people of Hazara division, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan for which they go to Lahore, Peshawar, or Islamabad.

Earlier, Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Yousuf Aziz Khan gave a detailed briefing regarding pediatric surgery and highlighted the problems faced regarding pediatric surgery.

