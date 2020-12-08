UrduPoint.com
Dean AMC Visits The Oxygen Plant Of Hospital To Review The Supply

Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Dean AMC visits the oxygen plant of hospital to review the supply

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC) Professor Dr. Omar Farooq and Medical Director Prof. Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb Tuesday visited the Oxygen Plant at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) to review the supply of gas to ICU and other wards.

The dean AMC also examined the oxygen and all facilities available to patients infected with the COVID-19.

On this occasion, Dr. Omar Farooq and Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb while talking to the officials said that although the supply of Oxygen and other facilities to the patients with COVID-19 are satisfactory but we have also issued directions to the concerned for monitoring of the situation.

Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said that the people of Hazara are requested to implement the Coronavirus SOPs and wear masks to protect their selves from the outbreak.

He further said that if all the doctors, nurses, paramedics and ancillary staff of the hospital have put their life at risk and they are away from their children, then you should also take special care of your health and not go to a crowded area and bring the elderly and children unnecessarily to the hospital.

