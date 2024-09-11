Dean, CEO Others Conduct Surprise Inspection At Hospital Wards
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Dean, CEO Dr. Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Saqib Malik and Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal Thursday conducted a thorough inspection of various wards. The visit aimed at evaluate cleanliness standards and ensure the comfort and safety of patients.
During the inspection, both Dr. Malik and Dr. Iqbal raised significant concerns over the substandard cleanliness observed in the wards. They issued orders for stringent actions against the cleaning staff responsible for the lapses. As part of the corrective measures, salaries of the negligent staff members will be withheld until improvements are made.
The visiting officials also took the opportunity to engage with patients and their families, addressing their concerns directly and taking immediate action based on the feedback received.
This response underscores the hospital's commitment to high standards of patient care and safety.
To further enhance the hospital's cleanliness and health standards, Amin Ullah Ganda Pur, head of the maintenance department, has been instructed to upgrade all washroom facilities and related amenities. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure a consistently clean and safe environment for both patients and staff.
Dr. Malik and Dr. Iqbal reaffirmed their dedication to improving hospital services, stating, "We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness. Cleanliness is crucial for patient recovery, and we will not tolerate any neglect in this regard."
