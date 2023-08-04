Dean Dr Shazia voices for sanctity, respect of IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum while talking to media representatives at Abbasia Campus Friday said that maintaining the sanctity and respect of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the responsibility of all sections of the society.

On the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, all the employees, and students are united for the sanctity and protection of this institution.

Investigation committees are working at different levels on behalf of the government. Everyone should wait for the results of these inquiry committees and no one should be held guilty before the announcement of inquiry reports.

Similarly, the protection of 27000 female students studying in this university is the responsibility of the entire society. Unverified and baseless allegations and stories on social media and other media are painful for all of us.

This is the reason why women teachers, employees, and students today appeal to all stakeholders through this media to show realism and play their active role for the safety and dignity of Jamia instead of believing in blind propaganda. Women teachers, employees, and students will also organize a special walk on Monday to highlight the sanctity of the university.