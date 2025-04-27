Dean of Diplomatic Corps, envoys felicitate, Tajikistan embassy for celebrating, ’Novruz’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Atadjan Movlamov in Islamabad and Ambassadors has said that the annual celebration of ‘Novruz by the Embassy of Tajikistan in Islamabad gave a message of peace and friendship between nations, which gives an opportunity to civilizations to come closer to each other.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov said that’ Novruz’ has been celebrated for centuries not only in Central Asia but also in different countries of the world and this festival brings all countries closer to each other.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov said in addressed to International ‘Novruz festival organized by the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Islamabad ,Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan said the festival of ‘Novruz’ is not a specific region but a heritage of humanity, which is an occasion of shared happiness, transcending borders between countries and regions.

He said that Nowruz is also celebrated in Turkmenistan and there are various events and celebrations on this occasion that provide mutual happiness to the people.

The Ambassador said that festivals, literature and languages in the world provide an opportunity for traditions and cultures to come closer to each other and promote mutual dialogue.

Meanwhile on the occasion, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam said that at the outset,” I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed Embassy of Tajikistan, and Ambassador, Sharifzada Yousaf Tahir and his esteemed colleagues, for their valuable efforts in coordinating and organizing this splendid and memorable event.

The Iranian Ambassador said that ‘Nowruz’ stands as one of the oldest and most revered celebrations of friendship, kindness, and peaceful coexistence, an enduring tradition honored by our ancestors across vast lands, stretching from beyond the borders of China to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea and even farther.

Though ancient in origin, Nowruz has never aged; on the contrary, with each passing year, it blossoms anew, revealing ever greater beauty and vitality, he said.

The Ambassador said that this celebration is not the exclusive heritage of any particular nation or people; rather, it constitutes a shared cultural treasure of all humanity.

He said the ancient Iranians, by celebrating Nowruz, marked the commencement of the new year in harmony with the most significant natural phenomenon in the Northern Hemisphere, the vernal equinox and the renewal of nature.

Families would refresh their homes, arrange the symbolic Haft-Seen table, and engage in visitations with one another to spread joy and renewal, he said.

The envoy said that it is fascinating to note that in Pakistan, ‘Nowruz’ is known as “Alam Afroz,” meaning “the day that illuminates the world.”

He said the festival is a source of great pride to announce that in recognition of these outstanding attributes, the United Nations General Assembly, in 2010, proclaimed March 21st as the International Day of Nowruz.

The grand art and culture craft exhibition at the Embassy of Tajikistan was also celebrated in connection with the international Novruz’ day.

The festival was attended in large part by the Ambassadors of different countries, diplomats, civil servants, business leaders as well as the media personnel.