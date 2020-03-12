UrduPoint.com
Deans Committee Reviews Progress Of Academic Session

Thu 12th March 2020

Deans Committee reviews progress of academic session

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The  Deans' Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday reviewed online attendance system transaction, online result upload, IT innovations and other milestone advancements made by the University of Sindh.

According to university spokesman,  the committee comprising deans of all academic faculties and principal administrative heads also mull over the way academic session had been progressing and expressed satisfaction to the given effect.

Dr. Burfat said his only triumph was to be able to take all varsity stakeholders on board in all important policy decisions. "United, we will keep on striding forward to newer heights of success", the vice chancellor said.

