Dear police recovers 15 kg hashish, arrests two

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Dera Police Wednesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 15 kilogram hashish from two smugglers during checking at Badoran area.

According to police, recovery was made from inter-provincial drug smugglers Farooq and Shoukat within limits of Yark Police Station.

The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of a car bearing registration number, Sind 281.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer, Wahid Mahmood has directed police to speed up ongoing operation against drug smuggling and said that said that all those involved in drug dealing and paddling would be dealt accordingly.