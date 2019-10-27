Deash head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early on Sunday.Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces attacked, media said citing multiple government sources.He built the violent militant movement into a potent force with its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq.The White House announced late on Saturday that President Donald Trump will make a "major statement" on Sunday morning, amid unconfirmed media reports of a military operation against the Deash in Syria.

"The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock (1300 GMT)," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, without giving further details.The news followed a tweet from Trump earlier in the evening in which he said: "Something very big has just happened!"He did not elaborate.According to American outlet Newsweek, Trump had recently approved a special operations raid against Deash, targeting its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter when contacted by AFP.