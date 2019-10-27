UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deash Head Baghdadi Believed Dead After US Strike: US Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:48 PM

Deash head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early on Sunday.Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces attacked, media said citing multiple government sources.He built the violent militant movement into a potent force with its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq.The White House announced late on Saturday that President Donald Trump will make a "major statement" on Sunday morning, amid unconfirmed media reports of a military operation against the Deash in Syria.

"The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock (1300 GMT)," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, without giving further details.The news followed a tweet from Trump earlier in the evening in which he said: "Something very big has just happened!"He did not elaborate.According to American outlet Newsweek, Trump had recently approved a special operations raid against Deash, targeting its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter when contacted by AFP.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Pentagon White House Iraq Trump Suicide Idlib United States May Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistanâ€™s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

13 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

14 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

14 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.