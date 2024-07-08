Death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The 8th death anniversary of great humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed on Monday.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born in 1928 in Gujarat and began his welfare services in 1951.

He established world's largest volunteer ambulance network along with shelters for homeless people and animals and orphanages across the country.

Many international and national awards, including Asian Nobel, the Lenin Peace prize and Nishan-e-Imtiaz were bestowed upon him in recognition of his services for humanity.

He breathed his last on this day in 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi and was buried with full state honor.