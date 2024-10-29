Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Actor Ismail Shah Being Observed Today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The 32nd death anniversary of versatile actor Ismail Shah is being observed on Tuesday.

Ismail Shah started his acting career in Balochi dramas from ptv Quetta Center in 1975.

His first urdu tv play was 'Regbaan'.

In 1980, he performed a historical character in the PTV drama serial 'Shaheen' and became famous.

He debuted in cinema with the film 'Baghi Qaidi' in 1989.

During his acting career, he worked in a total 75 Urdu and Punjabi movies.

He died on October 29, 1992, due to a sudden heart attack.

