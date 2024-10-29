Death Anniversary Of Actor Ismail Shah Being Observed Today
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The 32nd death anniversary of versatile actor Ismail Shah is being observed on Tuesday.
Ismail Shah started his acting career in Balochi dramas from ptv Quetta Center in 1975.
His first urdu tv play was 'Regbaan'.
In 1980, he performed a historical character in the PTV drama serial 'Shaheen' and became famous.
He debuted in cinema with the film 'Baghi Qaidi' in 1989.
During his acting career, he worked in a total 75 Urdu and Punjabi movies.
Recent Stories
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Saeed warns of dengue, chikungunya spread in different parts of country2 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 21 kg drugs in four operations2 minutes ago
-
Police constable injured in terrorist attack12 minutes ago
-
NA Deputy Speaker refers four bills to concerned committees22 minutes ago
-
PM for utilizing huge potential for Pakistan-Russia multiple cooperation32 minutes ago
-
Five-day Polio campaign launched in Mansehra1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 114,700 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz departs for a two-day Saudi visit to attend FII conference1 hour ago
-
Four killed, three injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
NDMA dispatches 17th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon1 hour ago
-
NA session starts1 hour ago
-
SSP, DC Hyderabad Inaugurates anti-polio campaign12 hours ago