Death Anniversary Of Actor SM Saleem Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The 35th death anniversary of renowned actor and broadcaster SM Saleem was observed here on Sunday.
SM Saleem was born in Delhi on August 18, 1929.
He started his career with All India Radio and after the establishment of Pakistan, he was associated with Radio Pakistan, Lahore and Karachi.
Among his memorable dramas from Radio Pakistan, the name of Rustam and Sohrab was at the top. In this drama, the role of Rustam was played by ZA Bukhari and the role of Sohrab was played by SM Saleem.
SM Saleem also worked in several dramas for Pakistan Television (ptv) including 'Manto Rama'. In Manto Rama, he played the role of Saadat Hasan Manto.
He died on this day in 1990 in Houston, USA.
