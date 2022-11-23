Death anniversary of actor Waheed Murad observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The 39th death anniversary of famous film actor Waheed Murad was observed on Wednesday.

Waheed Murad was born on October 2, 1938. After completion of his studies, he commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad.

His first production was titled "Insaan Badalta Hai" made in 1961.

Waheed began acting and starred in 1962's Aulaad. His first film as an actor proved to be a hit and impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.

He then played the lead in "Heera Aur Pathar" for which he even received a Nigar Award. The film's success brought with it Murad's ticket to stardom.

Waheed acted in 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were coloured. He received 32 prestigious film awards and in November 2010 and was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.

Waheed Murad was died on November 23,1983, while he was working on his film 'Hero' in Lahore.