Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Actress Tahira Wasti Being Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Death anniversary of actress Tahira Wasti being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of legendary television actress Tahira Wasti was being observed on Monday (today).

Born in 1944 at Sargodha, Tahira Wasti started her career with writing articles in a magazine at the age of 16.

She started her tv career as an actress from a ptv drama "Jaib Katra" in 1968. Tahira Wasti played leading roles in dramas like 'Afshan', Shaheen, Aakhri Chatan, Kashkol, Jaangloos and Daldal.

She died on this day in 2012 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Sargodha TV From PTV

Recent Stories

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan