Death Anniversary Of Actress Tahira Wasti Being Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of legendary television actress Tahira Wasti was being observed on Monday (today).
Born in 1944 at Sargodha, Tahira Wasti started her career with writing articles in a magazine at the age of 16.
She started her tv career as an actress from a ptv drama "Jaib Katra" in 1968. Tahira Wasti played leading roles in dramas like 'Afshan', Shaheen, Aakhri Chatan, Kashkol, Jaangloos and Daldal.
