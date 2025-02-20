Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Actress Tamanna Begum Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Death anniversary of actress Tamanna Begum observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The death anniversary of film and drama actress Tamanna Begum was observed on Thursday.

Born in 1944, she started her career at Radio Pakistan.

She debuted in films with Daaman in 1962 and won the Nigar Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bharosa in 1977.

Over her career, she appeared in more than 263 films, often in negative roles, but also in some comedic roles. After decades in film, she transitioned to television and worked in hundreds of tv drama serials, appearing in various character roles in Pakistani TV dramas.

She died on February 20, 2012 due to kidney disease.

