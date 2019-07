Death anniversary of Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi observed

The13th death anniversary of prominent progressive poet, short story writer, and journalist Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The13th death anniversary of prominent progressive poet, short story writer, and journalist Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was observed on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was born on 20th November, 1916 at Koranga in Khushab tehsil of Sargodha.

In 1947, he joined the editorial board of reputed journal "Savera" and was elected Secretary General of Progressive Writers Association, Pakistan.

Qasmi's collections of short stories include Chaupal, Bagooley, Tulu-o-Ghuroob, Girdaab, Sailaab, Aanchal, Aabley, Aas Paas, Dar-o-Deewaar, Sannata and Bazaar-e-Hayaat.

His poems are collected in Rim Jhim, Jalaal-o-Jamaal, Shola-i-Gul, Dasht-e Wafaa, Muheet, Dawaam, Tehzeeb-o-Fan, Dhadkanein, Lauh-e Khaak, Arz-o-Sama and Noor-e Jamaal.

His critical books are Adab aur Taleem ke Rishtey, Pas-e Lafz, and Maaeni ki Talaash.