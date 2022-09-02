Death anniversary of Ahmad Rahi observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Famous Punjabi poet and songwriter Ahmad Rahi was remembered on Friday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

He was born on November 12, 1923 in Amritsar and his real name was Ghulam Ahmad. He completed his basic education from Amritsar, India in 1940. After completing his high school, he got admission in M.A.O. College, Lahore but was expelled due to taking part in political movements. After expulsion, he joined his father in his business of selling embroidered wool shawls in the local market.

After independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Pakistan and joined the magazine Sawera as an editor in Lahore. His first book Tarinjan was published in 1952 and second book was also published under the name of Nimi Nimi Hawa. Both books were in the Punjabi language. Taranjan was a poetry book about the bloodshed related to independence of Pakistan in 1947.

As a lyricist, he went on to write songs for multiple Lollywood films including Heer Ranjha, Yaky Wali, Aik Matyar, Mahi Munda, Shoo Mantar, Rishta, Mirza Jaat, Sassi Pannu and Niki Jai Haan, among many others.

Film songs written by him for films Heer Ranjha (1970 film), Mirza Jat (1967), Baji (1963) and Yakke Wali (1957)became run-away super-hits in Pakistan. He was a close friend of renowned Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto and film producer and poet Saifuddin Saif, and all 3 friends played key roles in the early years of Pakistan film industry in Lahore, Pakistan. He wrote film songs for a total of 51 films - 9 films in urdu language and for 42 movies in the Punjabi language.

Ahmad Rahi died on September 2, 2002 in Lahore, at age 79.