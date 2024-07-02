Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The twenty-sixth death anniversary of Mohammad Alam Channa was observed on Tuesday.

He was born in Bachal Channa village in the Sehwan town of Sindh province.

He spent most of his life in his native town.

He was 7.7 feet tall, his name was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for the tallest living man in the world between 1982 and 1998.

Alam Channa died on July 2, 1998, and was buried in Sehwan, Sindh.

