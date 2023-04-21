UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2023 | 04:26 PM

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal for his services.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) The 85th death anniversary of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot. He was a great representative of the Muslims of the Subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan is broadcasting special programs on this occasion to pay special tribute to the national poet for his vision.

Allama Iqbal died on this day in 1938.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the great Philosopher of the East Allama Iqbal gave a separate intellectual direction to the Muslim Ummah through his unique philosophy and urdu and Persian Poetry.

In a tweet today on the occasion of the 85th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal, he said the entire nation pays homage to him.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Muslim Ummah can cope with the present day challenges by acting upon the teachings of Allama Iqbal.

In his message on the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal, he said Iqbal, through his poetry, awakened the Muslim Ummah from slumber.

The Speaker said Allama Iqbal was the proponent of unity amongst Muslims and he taught them to rely on their resources and strength.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal provides an opportunity to the Muslims to reflect upon his ideology and teachings.

In his message, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said the poetry of Allama Iqbal is a beacon of light for all humans. He said we can steer the Muslims Ummah especially Pakistan out of current crises by following his teachings.

