Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The nation solemnly commemorates the 86th death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal today, paying tribute to his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Allama Iqbal is revered as the national poet of Pakistan, affectionately known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan (the thinker of Pakistan), Shair-e-Mashriq (the poet of the east), and Hakeemul Ummat (the doctor of the Muslim Ummah).

Allama Iqbal's profound vision laid the foundation for the concept of an independent nation for Muslims, ultimately culminating in the establishment of Pakistan in 1947.

Renowned for his literary prowess in both urdu and Persian, his works such as Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i Kalim, and Armughan-e-Hijaz are cherished as masterpieces of literature.

On this day, various educational, political, social, and cultural organizations come together to honor Allama Iqbal's legacy, organizing special programs to illuminate his philosophy, life, and contributions.

Revered as a Sufi poet for the modern era, Allama Iqbal's poetry resonates globally, having been translated into numerous languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and English.

Iqbal’s enduring legacy continues to inspire generations, fostering a spirit of enlightenment, unity, and patriotism among the people of Pakistan and beyond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal China Doctor Sialkot November Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

16 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

15 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

15 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

16 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

16 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

16 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan