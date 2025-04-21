Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal Observed At Murray College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed at Murray College

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The death anniversary of renowned philosopher, poet, and national thinker Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was solemnly observed today at Government Murray College, Sialkot, where he once studied and laid the foundation of his intellectual journey.

A simple ceremony was organized by the college administration to pay homage to the “Poet of the East.

Principal Government Murray College Sialkot Dr. Nawaz, Prof. Nadeem islam, Pro. Nadeem Qaider, Ilyas Mehr, Asif Saleem, Senior Journalists Junaid Aftab, Imran Rehman, Waqar Azeem and college students.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The distinguished guests gathered to remember Iqbal’s invaluable contributions to literature, philosophy, and the Pakistan Movement.

College Principal Dr. Nawaz addressed the gathering, emphasizing Iqbal's deep connection with Sialkot and his legacy as a guiding light for the youth of Pakistan.

Speakers said Iqbal’s poetry was not only for the Muslims of the Subcontinent but for the Muslims of the whole world. They urged to follow thoughts of Poet of the East and make collective efforts to build Pakistan as a strong, sovereign and developed country.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue promoting Iqbal's message and to instill his ideals of self-respect, knowledge, and unity in future generations. The ceremony concluded with a prayer for the elevation of Allama Iqbal’s ranks.

