SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) The death anniversary of Imam Bibi, the mother of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was observed here on Saturday.

A large number of the people from all walks of life participated in Quran Khawani at her native village Jethikey-Sambrial under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot.

On this occasion, people offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for their eternal peace.