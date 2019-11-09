UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal's Mother Observed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal's mother observed

The death anniversary of Imam Bibi, the mother of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was observed here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) The death anniversary of Imam Bibi, the mother of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was observed here on Saturday.

A large number of the people from all walks of life participated in Quran Khawani at her native village Jethikey-Sambrial under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot.

On this occasion, people offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for their eternal peace.

