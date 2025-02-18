Death Anniversary Of Amir Hamza Shinwari Observed With Reverence
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The 31st death anniversary of the legendary Pashto poet, Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari, was observed on Tuesday.
Born in 1907 in Landi Kotal, Shinwari penned over 25,000 poems, earning him a revered place in Pashto literature.
In 1935, he wrote the first Pashto drama, 'Zamindar,' for All India Radio Peshawar, followed by scripting the story, dialogues, and lyrics for the first Pashto film, 'Laila Majnoon,' released in 1941.
His works, rich with themes of love, nature, and human emotions, have transcended generations, making him a cultural icon for the Pashtun community.
Amir Hamza Shinwari also held the role of editor for the Pashto section of the English newspaper Khyber Mail. In this capacity, he wrote daily columns titled Zhor Fikrona, addressing a wide range of social and literary issues.
In acknowledgment of his immense contributions to literature, the Government of Pakistan honored him with the prestigious Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards.
Amir Hamza Shinwari passed away on February 18, 1994.
Recent Stories
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..
International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FD launches drive to ensure quality of wheat, flour in district6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence6 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram6 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break16 minutes ago
-
Welfare,protection of children's rights joint vision of Pb govt:UNICEF16 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked26 minutes ago
-
Work underway on irrigation projects to improve agriculture production in district26 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Rain, snowfall predicted in KP; PDMA issues alert1 hour ago
-
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 201 hour ago
-
AJK's district authorities advised to ensure delivery of edibles to masses on subsidized rates durin ..1 hour ago