Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence

The 31st death anniversary of the legendary Pashto poet, Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari, was observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1907 in Landi Kotal, Shinwari penned over 25,000 poems, earning him a revered place in Pashto literature.

In 1935, he wrote the first Pashto drama, 'Zamindar,' for All India Radio Peshawar, followed by scripting the story, dialogues, and lyrics for the first Pashto film, 'Laila Majnoon,' released in 1941.

His works, rich with themes of love, nature, and human emotions, have transcended generations, making him a cultural icon for the Pashtun community.

Amir Hamza Shinwari also held the role of editor for the Pashto section of the English newspaper Khyber Mail. In this capacity, he wrote daily columns titled Zhor Fikrona, addressing a wide range of social and literary issues.

In acknowledgment of his immense contributions to literature, the Government of Pakistan honored him with the prestigious Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards.

Amir Hamza Shinwari passed away on February 18, 1994.