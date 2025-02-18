Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Amir Hamza Shinwari Observed With Reverence

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The 31st death anniversary of the legendary Pashto poet, Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari, was observed on Tuesday.

Born in 1907 in Landi Kotal, Shinwari penned over 25,000 poems, earning him a revered place in Pashto literature.

In 1935, he wrote the first Pashto drama, 'Zamindar,' for All India Radio Peshawar, followed by scripting the story, dialogues, and lyrics for the first Pashto film, 'Laila Majnoon,' released in 1941.

His works, rich with themes of love, nature, and human emotions, have transcended generations, making him a cultural icon for the Pashtun community.

Amir Hamza Shinwari also held the role of editor for the Pashto section of the English newspaper Khyber Mail. In this capacity, he wrote daily columns titled Zhor Fikrona, addressing a wide range of social and literary issues.

In acknowledgment of his immense contributions to literature, the Government of Pakistan honored him with the prestigious Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards.

Amir Hamza Shinwari passed away on February 18, 1994.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

2 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

11 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discus ..

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..

11 hours ago
 International Property Show opens nominations for ..

International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025

12 hours ago
 ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan