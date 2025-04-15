Death Anniversary Of Amjad Bobby Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Death anniversary of renowned music composer of Pakistan film industry Amjad Bobby was observed on Tuesday.
Born in Amritsar in 1942, his family migrated to Pakistan after partition. Amjad Bobby initially assisted renowned musicians like A. Hameed, Nashad, Nisar Bazmi, Khwaja Khurshid Anwar and Rasheed Attre.
His first film as a music director was Aik Nagina in 1969. Amjad Bobby composed music for a number of blockbuster films including Ik Nagina, Bobby, Lazawaal, Sangam, Ghunghat, Koi Tujh Sa Kahan, Inteha and Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua.
In recognition of his music compositions, he received four Nigar Awards in 1983, 1996 1997 and 2002.
Amjad Bobby died on April 15 in 2005 in Lahore.
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of Amjad Bobby observed6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held16 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of severe heatwave from Mid-April to June, predicts higher temperatures than previous yea ..26 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycle lifters held26 minutes ago
-
Five motorcycles,one rickshaw recovered26 minutes ago
-
10 netted over power stealing46 minutes ago
-
Kite seller netted46 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police dismiss 15 officers for misconduct and dereliction of duty1 hour ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid10 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela11 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges11 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation11 hours ago