Death Anniversary Of Amjad Bobby Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Death anniversary of renowned music composer of Pakistan film industry Amjad Bobby was observed on Tuesday.

Born in Amritsar in 1942, his family migrated to Pakistan after partition. Amjad Bobby initially assisted renowned musicians like A. Hameed, Nashad, Nisar Bazmi, Khwaja Khurshid Anwar and Rasheed Attre.

His first film as a music director was Aik Nagina in 1969. Amjad Bobby composed music for a number of blockbuster films including Ik Nagina, Bobby, Lazawaal, Sangam, Ghunghat, Koi Tujh Sa Kahan, Inteha and Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua.

In recognition of his music compositions, he received four Nigar Awards in 1983, 1996 1997 and 2002.

Amjad Bobby died on April 15 in 2005 in Lahore.

