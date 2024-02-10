Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Amjad Islam Amjad Observed

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Death anniversary of Amjad Islam Amjad observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The first death anniversary of renowned playwright and literary icon Amjad islam Amjad was observed on Saturday.

Born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore, he made valuable contributions in the fields of drama and poetry. Besides, Amjad Islam authored more than 40 books in his career.

He received many awards for his literary work including Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Some of the most acclaimed tv plays he wrote for ptv include Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Waqt, Fishaar, Raat, Din, Eendhen, and Inkaar.

He also wrote some plays for children including Jadu Ki Sheeshi, Bahadur Shehzada, and Daal Mein Kala.

Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on February 10 last year in Lahore due to a heart attack.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack February August TV PTV

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

3 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

6 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

7 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

7 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

12 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan