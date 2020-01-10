UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Arfa Karim To Be Observed On Jan 14

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:03 PM

The 8th death anniversary of youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Randhawa will be observed here on January 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) -:The 8th death anniversary of youngest microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Randhawa will be observed here on January 14.

The Quran Khawani will be held at Arfa Karim Nagar to pay rich homage to the efforts of deceased.

A large number of people from civil society besides her family members and relatives will participate in the Quran Khawani.

Arfa Karim in the age of 16 had achieved Fatima Jinnah gold medal, Salam Pakistan youth award, Presidential Pride of Performance. She was died on January 14, 2012 after illness.

