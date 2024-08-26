Death anniversary of artist Khalida Riasat observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The 28th death anniversary of legendary television artist Khalida Riasat was observed on Monday.

She started her drama journey in the 1970s with Naamdaar, alongside famous Pakistani actor Shakeel.

However, she reached new heights after she was cast in Bandish, a ptv drama serial penned by Hasina Moin and produced by Mohsin Ali.

Her famous tv serials, series, and long plays include Parosi, Panah, Half-Plate, Ta'abeer, Khaleej, and Dasht-e-Tanhai.

She died of cancer on August 26, 1996.