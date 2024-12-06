Death Anniversary Of Aziz Mian Qawwal Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of legendary Aziz Mian Qawwal was observed on Friday.
He was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942. He was known for singing ghazals in a unique style of Qawwali. He released 65 albums during his four-decade long career. Being one of the most educated artists of his time, Aziz Mian excelled in urdu literature, Persian and Arabic.
It is to his credit that he sang the longest ever Qawwali during a live performance.
His super-hit Qawwali’s include ‘Allah Hi Jane Kaun Bashar Hai’, ‘Nabi Nabi Ya Nabi Nabi’, ‘Main Sharabi’, ‘Teri Soorat’ and ‘Admi Hai Benazir’.
The government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance in 1989 in recognition of his services in philosophy and music. Aziz Mian Qawwal died on December 6, 2000, in Multan.
Recent Stories
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt. to spend Rs130 billion on child education: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
8 college directors appointed2 minutes ago
-
Webinar on Kashmir urges International community not to ignore rights of Kashmiris11 minutes ago
-
Rescue station inaugurated at Lal Suhanra11 minutes ago
-
Quality education essential for sustainable economic growth: Muqam11 minutes ago
-
Robber gang smashed11 minutes ago
-
SCCI president visits Chinese embassy11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on single-use plastic bags from 10th: DC12 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed teachers received orders in ceremony21 minutes ago
-
Secretary wants Layyah forests cleared of encroachments21 minutes ago
-
Tank police set up telecommunication wireless control room21 minutes ago
-
Policemen warned against corrupt practices21 minutes ago